Exclusive Christine Quinn Shows Off Insane Postpartum Body, Says She Isn’t Putting ‘Pressure’ on Herself By Sarah Hearon June 3, 2021 Courtesy of Christine Quinn/Instagram 5 2 / 5 A Flare for Drama The real estate agent showed off her toned arms in several different poses. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sammi Sweetheart’s Dating History Is Full of Hot Guidos, From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Christian Biscardi Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids More News