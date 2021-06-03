Exclusive

Christine Quinn Shows Off Insane Postpartum Body, Says She Isn’t Putting ‘Pressure’ on Herself

By
Christine Quinn Shows Off Insane Postpartum Body, Says She Isn’t Putting ‘Pressure’ on Herself
 Courtesy of Christine Quinn/Instagram
5
2 / 5
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

A Flare for Drama

The real estate agent showed off her toned arms in several different poses.

 

Back to top