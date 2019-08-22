Hailey Baldwin

The model looks chic even when she’s sweating. Baldwin wore a black Alo Yoga sports bra with cutout detail, a black cap and tiny black shorts leaving a hot Pilates class in West Hollywood on August 20, 2019. But the bright green sweatshirt she tied around her waist and her Nike high-tops really sold her gym look. “I used to be a dancer, which is all about being warmed up and warm and muscles being loose, so I just really enjoy hot classes like that,” she told Us in March 2019.