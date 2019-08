Sarah Hyland

She’s shredding for the wedding — in style! The Modern Family actress left a Pilates class in L.A. on August 20, 2019 dressed in a white sports bra, black yoga pants, platform Birkenstock sandals and a black headband. But the best part of her athletic look was the black and red sweat towel she’d tucked into her tights bearing her birth year — 1990 — in bold white type.