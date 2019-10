Kate Flannery

The Office alum can slip into her Dunder-Mifflin duds a little more easily! Just over a month into season 28, Flannery told Us Weekly that dancing helped her slim down. “I lost a little weight, which is fantastic,” she told Us in October 2019, joking, “and it’s none of your business what I weighed before!” She did reveal the difference in the scale number, however. “I think it’s about 15 [pounds], maybe a little under that. Maybe like 12.”