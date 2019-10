Kirstie Alley

The Cheers alum’s stint on Dancing with the Stars season 12 contributed to her 100-pound weight loss in 2011, and she was determined to drop more weight when she returned to the ballroom for the reality hit’s All-Stars season 15 the following year. “I don’t give a you-know-what about the mirrorball,” the former Jenny Craig spokesperson said on the show. “I want to just be a size 0.”