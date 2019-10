Sasha Pieterse

After gaining 70 pounds because of polycystic ovary syndrome, the Pretty Little Liars star lost a total of 37 pounds during DWTS season 25, Page Six reported in 2017. “It’s a combination of me finding out what I have, and then Dancing With the Stars helps me tremendously,” she told Us in 2017. “But just the process in general — how hard we’re working and how healthy I feel. I really feel like myself again.”