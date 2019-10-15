Sean Spicer

Five weeks into season 28, the former White House press secretary revealed to Us Weekly that he’d already lost 17 pounds! During practices, he noted, he and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, never stop moving. “She’s relentless. We don’t waste a moment, and it’s the cardio workout of the century,” he told Us in October 2019. “Dancing With the Stars, as I say, isn’t just a show, it’s a weight loss program. You’re working hard every day and you don’t have time to sit around and snack.”