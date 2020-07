Baring All

Lizzo received backlash in December 2019 when she twerked at a Lakers game, exposing her thong. “Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she responded in an Instagram Live video. “This is who I’ve always been. … I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous, and I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself. I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”