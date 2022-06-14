Defending Herself

In December 2020, Lizzo hit back at criticism from fans over her decision to test out a 10-day juice cleanse. “As you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online, because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like, a dramatic weight loss — and that is not the case,” she said. “In reality, November stressed me the f–k out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f—ed my stomach up.”

The singer-songwriter continued, “I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f—ing body, my f—ing skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad bitch, and I think like, that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox, and I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f–k they want with their bodies.”