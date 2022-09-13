Cancel OK

Every Time Lizzo Used Her Platform to Preach Body Positivity

Lizzo accepts the Emmy for outstanding competition program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022. Mark Terrill/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
‘For My Big Girls’

Lizzo broke down in tears during her acceptance speech at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2022. The “Juice” musician’s Amazon prime series — Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — won the prize for Best Competition Program.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” the “Good As Hell” singer said. “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You gonna see that person but, bitch, it’s gonna have to be you.’”

Lizzo wrapped up her speech by saying, “make some noise for my big girls.”

