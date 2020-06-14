Body

Every Time Lizzo Used Her Platform to Preach Body Positivity

Lizzo shows off her 'specs' appeal - as she models a new eyewear collection. The Juice singer has teamed up with glasses brand Quay to launch a new line. It features a range of sunglasses, blue light glasses and accessories. "We see Lizzo as an icon of confidence, self-love, and self- expression," said Quay CEO, Jodi Bricker. "She speaks her truth and, in doing so, empowers all of us to do the same. Confidence, self-expression, and authenticity are at the core of everything we do at Quay, and we're excited to partner with someone who owns that." To coincide with the launch, Quay is teaming up with Lizzo and Feeding America to donate one million meals to those in need. Lizzo, 32, said: "Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there. They're cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable." Prices start at $55 USD. She added: "My style is always evolving. I like to mix it up, and I love that this collection has a little bit of everything." Previous Quay collaborators include Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Lopez. Editorial use. Please credit Quay/MEGA. 28 May 2020 Pictured: Lizzo for Quay. Photo credit: QUAY/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA673281_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] QUAY/MEGA
Lizzo reiterated that she has more to offer than her role in the body-positivity movement. “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she told Rolling Stone in her February 2020 cover story. “It’s not a trend.” Elsewhere in her interview, she shared that she has “come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

