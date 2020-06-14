Multidimensional

Lizzo reiterated that she has more to offer than her role in the body-positivity movement. “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she told Rolling Stone in her February 2020 cover story. “It’s not a trend.” Elsewhere in her interview, she shared that she has “come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”