Saying Sorry

Lizzo issued a public apology in June 2022 after it was brought to her attention that the term “spaz,” which was featured in her song “GRRRLS,” was a “harmful” and offensive slur to the people with disabilities. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she began her social media statement.

The rapper explained: “As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of ‘Grrrls’ with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo.”