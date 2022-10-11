Sending a Message

“People have been calling me fat my entire life, but that was the first time seeing an insult of how I looked, who I am, and my music wrapped into one, and it really hurt me,” the “2 Be Loved” artist told Vanity Fair in her November 2022 cover story, which was published online shortly after Kanye West publicly shamed the media for appearing to endorse Lizzo’s “unhealthy” body type. “And if one person says it, then another person says it, it multiplies like a f–king virus. … If enough people on the internet start echoing sentiments about you, it becomes part of your public persona and it’s out of your control.”

Lizzo explained that she recognizes she’s not alone in facing “extreme negativity” online, adding that she wants her resilience to set an example for others going through similar challenges. “So if they can see me get through it on the level and the scale I’m experiencing it, maybe they’ll think they can get through it too,” she said.

Speaking directly of her haters, she emphasized, “F–k them!”