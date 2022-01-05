Your Body Is Your Body

“I just wanted to say I’ve seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can’t seem to lose weight,” Lizzo said in a March 2021 TikTok video. “I think these kinds of videos are important – whether they intend to lose weight, or don’t want to lose weight – just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different.”

The Grammy winner noted that it does, however, “bother” her when “fake doctors” comment on the videos. “[They say], ‘Oh, you have this’ or ‘You might have this condition’… No!” she continued. “What if I’m just fat? What if this is just my body? Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six pack. If you’re feeling down on yourself today…just remember that your body is your body. Nobody got your body. So, enjoy that bitch.”