The Loss of Her Son Jack

Teigen revealed in February 2021 that the September 2020 loss of her son Jack following pregnancy complications brought clarity to other aspects of her life.

“Being Thai and being raised in a house that was very open about loss, I think it was really helpful because … it was a transformative thing for me,” the Cravings author told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “In a way, [my late son, Jack], really saved me. I don’t think I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of really feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person.”