Top 5

Stories

Health Scare

Witney Carson Hid Skin Cancer Diagnosis From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Producers: Everything She’s Said

By
Witney Carson Kept Skin Cancer Diagnosis Secret From DWTS Producers
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (12527086z) Witney Carson 'Dancing with the Stars' TV show rehearsals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Oct 2021 Broadimage/Shutterstock
4
1 / 4
podcast

How She Discovered She Had Skin Cancer

“When I was 19, my mom noticed a strawberry-colored mole on the top of my foot and said we should go check it out,” Carson recalled to New Beauty. “It was on [the] top left side of my foot and a little bit misshaped, but the most important thing is that it was growing. My mom was hypersensitive because both of my parents had melanoma, so it ran in the family. … I wasn’t really worried, but then we got the results back and they were positive for melanoma.”

Back to top