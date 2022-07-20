How She Discovered She Had Skin Cancer

“When I was 19, my mom noticed a strawberry-colored mole on the top of my foot and said we should go check it out,” Carson recalled to New Beauty. “It was on [the] top left side of my foot and a little bit misshaped, but the most important thing is that it was growing. My mom was hypersensitive because both of my parents had melanoma, so it ran in the family. … I wasn’t really worried, but then we got the results back and they were positive for melanoma.”