Health Scare

Witney Carson Hid Skin Cancer Diagnosis From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Producers: Everything She’s Said

By
Witney Carson. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
She Accidentally Opened Her Stitches While Rehearsing on ‘DWTS’

“I get to LA, no one knows anything, and I get to rehearsals the first day and I’m going all out with the dancing, of course — not caring about my body at all — and my foot became super hot,” the Utah native explained. “I thought I was sweating like crazy, but I looked down at my white tennis shoe and it was completely drenched in blood. I told everyone I was sick and went home, took my shoe off and my stitches had ripped wide open.”

