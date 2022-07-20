Top 5

Stories

Health Scare

Witney Carson Hid Skin Cancer Diagnosis From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Producers: Everything She’s Said

By
Witney Carson Kept Skin Cancer Diagnosis Secret From DWTS Producers
 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
4
3 / 4
podcast

She Underwent Multiple Surgeries

“When you have a mole and have to undergo surgery, they have to take an inch in diameter around the mole. So because mine was on my foot where there isn’t a lot of skin, they had to pull it tight,” she said. “And then I also needed surgery on my left hip because the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes there, and they chose to remove all of them just to be safe, so I have a 2-inch scar on my hip as well. For the lucky people, it’s just scraping a mole off, but for others like me, it involves multiple surgeries.”

Back to top