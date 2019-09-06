Pics

Gabrielle Union Praises Paparazzi for Snapping ‘Amazing Ass Shot’: ‘I Was So Happy’

By
Gabrielle-Union-butt-shot-bikini
 Eliot Press / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA
6
7 / 6

Yacht Life

The America’s Got Talent judge rinsed off the French Riviera sea water aboard a luxury yacht. 

Back to top