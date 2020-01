Balanced Diet

Hadid’s approach to eating involves making healthy choices while allowing occasional indulgences. She starts her day with a breakfast of coffee, scrambled eggs and toast, and sometimes will add baked beans.

Burgers are her weakness, so for lunch, she lets herself enjoy the occasional cheeseburger, though she’ll often go healthy with a fresh arugula salad. Sushi is a go-to dinner option, and between meals, she keeps it light with acai bowls.