Diet

“Everything we put into our body has an effect on us,” the Brazil native told CBS This Morning. She even has her football star husband, Tom Brady, and their two kids — Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7 — on a plant-based meal plan at home. “We feel better,” she says. The staples of the family’s diet are fruit, vegetables, grains, seeds and nuts, plus fish and organic chicken. Red meat is limited to once a month and white sugar and white flour are banned completely. One indulgence? “Tom and my son love oatmeal pancakes,” Bündchen told Vogue France.