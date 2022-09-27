$120 Diapers Joke
In May 2022, the official Goop Instagram page shared an ad for disposable diapers priced at $120 per pack of 12.
“Meet The Diapér. Our new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties,” the post read. The wellness brand added that the product would be “infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby.”
The controversial faux launch turned out to be a PR stunt intended to shed light on the problematic high cost of diapers in collaboration with the nonprofit Baby2Baby.