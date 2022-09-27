Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

OMG

Jade Eggs, Bee Stings and More of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Most Eyebrow-Raising Goop Moments 

By and
Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Moments
 Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock
12
2 / 12
podcast

$120 Diapers Joke

In May 2022, the official Goop Instagram page shared an ad for disposable diapers priced at $120 per pack of 12.

“Meet The Diapér. Our new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties,” the post read. The wellness brand added that the product would be “infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby.”

The controversial faux launch turned out to be a PR stunt intended to shed light on the problematic high cost of diapers in collaboration with the nonprofit Baby2Baby.

See Full Gallery