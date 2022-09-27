Collaboration With Kourtney Kardashian
A nod to the infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, Paltrow teamed up with Poosh founder Kardashian to launch a follow-up in June 2022: “This Smells Like My Pooshy.”
The Royal Tenenbaums actress felt inspired to collaborate with the reality TV personality despite their brands often being compared to each other.
"This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls—t, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams," she said during a May 2022 Instagram Live Q&A when a fan asked whether she thought Poosh had "copied" her business model.