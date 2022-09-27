Elise’s Exit

In March 2022, Goop’s former chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, slammed the company’s cleanse culture in an Instagram video shared via her personal account. “When I left goop, I vowed to never do another cleanse again and went into full rebellion, which has been kind of fun, and definitely healthy in terms of letting go of ideas of what my body should look like as a 42-year-old who has had two kids,” she explained. “I needed to break a tendency to be critical and punishing. To chastise myself. All of it. I stopped weighing myself completely.”

Since leaving the company in October 2020, she “decided to forswear all cleansing,” though she admitted she’d recently tried a more relaxed five-day cleanse. “I’m not weighing myself,” she explained. “I’m allowing myself to eat beyond what’s necessarily prescribed by the cleanse. But I’m just trying to get to a place where I can again be in conversation with my body.”