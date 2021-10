Libido Lift

In October 2021, the Politician alum introduced DTF, a product designed to boost female libido. “Everyday stress and anxiety, hormonal changes, exhaustion, age … these can impact our libido and sexual health,” she wrote via Instagram. “So yes, we (with our science and research team) created a supplement that REALLY helps. And, yes, we called it DTF. Because, you know, we’re @goop.”