Be Active Every Day

Posing in a see-through, white knit dress on Instagram on October 9, 2019, the Dickinson star showed off her toned legs. While she may not do a full workout every day, she does make it a point to move every day. “My number one thing, considering my crazy, crazy schedule, is that I try to devote at least 15 minutes a day to getting some sort of physical activity in,” she previously told Byrdie, “whether it’s riding a bike, taking a walk, even just walking around in my backyard for 15 minutes — just something to get some fresh air and the blood pumping.”