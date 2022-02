Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

J. Lo and her then-fiancé knew how to push the other in all the right ways. “They’ll encourage each other to do more reps or have better form,” the then-couple’s trainer, Dodd Romero, told Us Weekly in January 2019. A sample joint workout might include a cardio warm-up with lunges and sumo-style squats. “They’re both so athletic,” Dodd told Us. “Jennifer has the will of a tiger.” And it shows!