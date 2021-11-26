Top 5

Stories

Pets

Hot Hollywood Hunks Walking Dogs: Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and More

By
Jake Ryan Chris Hot Hunks Walking Their Dogs Sasha Farber
20
2 / 20
podcast

Sasha Farber

The Dancing With the Stars pro did double duty in 2021 by taking his German Shepherd, Grinchy, and smaller four-legged friend, Ruby, on a trip around Studio City, California.

One year earlier, Farber introduced his Instagram followers to his new adoptee. “I grew up with a German shepherd as a kid in Australia, and to be honest he was my best friend, if not only friend,” the choreographer wrote via Instagram. “I always told myself that when I grow up and own my own house I would find the right one again. ​​Well ladies and gentlemen meet Grinchy.”

Back to top