Sasha Farber

The Dancing With the Stars pro did double duty in 2021 by taking his German Shepherd, Grinchy, and smaller four-legged friend, Ruby, on a trip around Studio City, California.

One year earlier, Farber introduced his Instagram followers to his new adoptee. “I grew up with a German shepherd as a kid in Australia, and to be honest he was my best friend, if not only friend,” the choreographer wrote via Instagram. “I always told myself that when I grow up and own my own house I would find the right one again. ​​Well ladies and gentlemen meet Grinchy.”