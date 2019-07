DJ Ruckus

The musician certainly lived up to his name on July 15, 2019, when he caused, well, a ruckus going shirtless in Miami. The 35-year-old deejay (real name: Greg Andrews) revealed a seriously ripped physique as he had a blast with a group of pals that included Italian model Ambra Gutierrez. DJ Ruckus and his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, shocked fans when they announced their split in June after just 13 months of marriage.