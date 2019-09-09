Donnie Wahlberg

The Blue Bloods star, 50, looked ripped and happy while celebrating his fifth anniversary with wife Jenny McCarthy in Turks and Caicos on August 31, 2019. Those abs are no accident. The New Kids on the Block founding member does plenty of pull-ups for upper body strength. But unlike his brother Mark Wahlberg, Donnie doesn’t start his exercise sessions in the predawn hours. “The 4am Club is too early for me @markwahlberg, but over here at the 11am Club we are feeling inspired too,” he captioned a gym video he posted of himself on Facebook in August 2018.