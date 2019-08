Gavin Rossdale

Before performing with his band Bush in Miami on August 17, 2019, the 53-year-old rocker went for a swim in the ocean, showing off his cut physique. Rossdale has always been in impeccable shape, thanks to tennis. “It’s a world away from everything,” he told Us in 2012 of practicing the sport four to five times a week with a coach. “And I practice Bikram yoga as often as I can.”