Hunks in Trunks! The Hottest Celebrity Men of 2019 Flaunt Their Pecs and Abs on the Beach

Shirtless Patrick Schwarzenegger Hunks in Trunks
 GAC / MEGA
Patrick Schwarzenegger

The Daniel Isn’t Real star, 26, had fun in the sun in Santa Barbara, California, on October 6, 2019. Flaunting his pecs in a pair of floral bathing suit trunks, Arnold’s son played cornhole, paddleball and more on the sand with his model girlfriend, Abby Champion. When it comes to his muscles though, Schwarzenegger doesn’t play. “Patrick’s abs come partially from determination in the gym and partially from great genetics,” his trainer Eric Fleishman told Hollywood Life in August 2019.

