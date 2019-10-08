Patrick Schwarzenegger

The Daniel Isn’t Real star, 26, had fun in the sun in Santa Barbara, California, on October 6, 2019. Flaunting his pecs in a pair of floral bathing suit trunks, Arnold’s son played cornhole, paddleball and more on the sand with his model girlfriend, Abby Champion. When it comes to his muscles though, Schwarzenegger doesn’t play. “Patrick’s abs come partially from determination in the gym and partially from great genetics,” his trainer Eric Fleishman told Hollywood Life in August 2019.