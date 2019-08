Rob Lowe

The St. Elmo’s Fire star has still got it! The 55-year-old actor flaunted his six-pack and pecs at the beach in Santa Barbara, California, on August 10, 2019 — with his Parks and Recreation costar Chris Pratt (below), no less. The surfing enthusiast, who works out consistently and follows the low-carb Atkins diet, told Men’s Health in January 2019 that he’s in peak condition. “I’m fitter than I’ve ever been. More experienced. Smarter,” he said.