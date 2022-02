Michelle Pfeiffer

The actress said that it wasn’t until she shot The Fabulous Baker Boys in 1989 — “by which time I was 31” — that she felt confident in her own skin. “It was a turning point for me because I could understand why men would find her sexy,” Pfeiffer told The Sun of her character Susie Diamond. “I wish I’d been more like her. Before that, I would walk around looking like a bag lady!”