Jennie Garth

Better after breakup! Splitting from Peter Facinelli in early 2012, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum dropped 20 pounds in three months by running, hiking and eating healthy. “Before she used to be like, ‘OK, let’s cover me up,'” said a Garth pal. “And now she’s more open-minded about having fun with her clothes. She’s feeling good in her skin.”