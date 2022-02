Jane Seymour

“I’ve been doing the same thing forever. I just eat normally, I drink some juices from the garden — a green juice of some sort. I eat eggs from the garden, produce from the garden,” the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star told Us in January 2014. “I drink very much in moderation and I exercise in moderation. I do about three times a week for about an hour. A combination of Pilates, gyrotonics and light weights.”