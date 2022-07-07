Natalie’s Cool Down

It’s always important to cool down after a workout. Pendergast guided Portman through stretching and used a foam roller to help her muscles. As filming concluded, Pendergast tried to leave the Marvel star with some guidance for her everyday workouts.

“Natalie has great body awareness and does quite a bit of Gyrotonics, which is a form of movement using a machine that helps enhance the length of your muscles, so she didn’t really need many tips,” the trainer said. “Natalie is an avid runner so I did give her some things to focus on to get more out of her running. I included a few postural tips to help her have a better understanding of how to move a little more efficiently day to day.”

While she didn’t keep all of the Mighty Thor’s muscles, her arms still looked strong and toned on the red carpets for the Thor: Love and Thunder screenings across the globe in June and July.

Reporting by Diana Cooper