Binge Eater

“Naturally, I’m a big binge eater. When I’m doing well, when I feel like I’m healthy, I do intermittent fasting,” Olindo explained. “You break your fast with a Blender Bomb smoothie. I’m a big snacker, so I just kind of graze. I graze throughout the day and then I’ll eat a bigger dinner and try to stop eating around 8 or 9 p.m.”

The TV personality noted that she also tries to do Hi Lo (classes that are high cardio but low impact) classes three or four times a week. “But realistically, that last few months I’ve been going twice,” she added.