Breaking the Plastic Surgery Cone of Silence

“I’ve never understood why it’s so taboo to talk about work that you’re doing. I got a ton of kickback when I did my nose a few years ago,” she recalled. “People were like, ‘Oh, my God, you shouldn’t have done that.’ I’m like, ‘Guys, I didn’t do it for you.’ I did it because when I looked in the mirror, I saw something that I didn’t like. If I have the resources to change it, why wouldn’t I? It’s not your issue.”

The Charleston resident, who got a nose job in 2018, added: “I don’t understand why some people have things done and keep it a secret. It should just be out in the open so realistic expectations are set for the general public.”