How Her Dad’s Death Affected Her

The France native, who lost her father to esophageal cancer in December 2019, opened up about her dad’s journey with cancer and how he was able to help her get through the loss before he died.

“He essentially lived for one year [after being diagnosed] before passing away. I remember the morning they called me over … my dad was trying to share the news extremely gently to me,” she started, noting that he underwent chemo and radiation treatments and surgery. “Going back, we wouldn’t have done the surgery. That’s one regret. He was told in August that he was completely cancer-free and [then] he died that December.”

While the end was hard, Olindo remembered how her father did everything he could in anticipation of his death. “He planned everything for me and my mom. He emptied out his own closet. It was really, really difficult,” she recalled. “I feel like he left me with the tools to be able to cope with it in my everyday life.”

Looking back, the entrepreneur is glad she had some hope that he could recover even though he died somewhat suddenly. “The hope that you hang on to in those moments — it’s grueling, you’re essentially living at the hospital — so you need something to hold on to. Hope is super important,” she concluded.