Love Me or Hate Me

The reality star explained how she approaches being in the public eye, telling listeners that “it’s not really as intense as you would think,” but that’s partially because of how she first chose to deal with the limelight.

“I think right from the beginning my view on it has been if it’s somebody who loves you or thinks that they love you from what they’ve seen from a few minutes on TV, or even just through Instagram, they don’t have enough bases to know you to love you. That same sentiment they don’t have enough bases to know you to hate you,” Olindo explained. “You can’t take the love if you’re going to leave the hate. I don’t take the hate because I don’t really take the love to heart. When someone says something mean, I’m just, like, ‘You have no idea what you’re talking about.’”