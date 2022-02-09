Unfiltered

Olindo revealed where she stands on using photo filters to change her appearance, saying she has done so in the past, but has since changed her outlook on it. “Now, I think the most filter that I will use is when I record a video. The Paris Filter. It helps you out a little bit, but it doesn’t change your entire facial structure,” she said. “A lot of people are moving toward no longer using these types of apps and just posting the real photo.”

The restauranteur continued: “It’s OK if you have a bruise — I’m not the FaceTune police — but I think keeping pictures as realistic as possible is really important for kids who see these pictures. They’re so impressionable.”