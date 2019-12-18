Chris Evans

In Captain America: The First Avenger, scrawny patriot Steve Rogers became a superhero thanks to a scientific formula. But muscling up to play the part wasn’t quite so simple for Evans. “The preparation for Captain America was really about me bulking up,” the 38-year-old star to bodybuilding.com. “Monday to Friday, we’d hit the different parts of the body.”

Surprisingly, the demanding workout wasn’t the hardest aspect of getting into character. Eating was the trickiest part. “I’d have porridge, walnuts, raisins, low-fat Greek yogurt, a scoop of protein and maybe sliced banana for breakfast … generally an hour or two before I work out,” Evans admitted.

The actor said he gobbled down one gram of protein per pound of body weight — but that was just for starters. “You have to eat these bland, naked pieces of chicken and rice,” the star told Extra. “You’re just so full. It’s a pretty uncomfortable feeling.”

For the 2014 sequel, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Evans’ said his trainer upped the anguish quotient. “These weren’t normal gym sessions,” he explained to bodybuilding.com. “I was puking at the gym.” Besides lifting weights, the actor was subjected to intense plyometrics sessions (a.k.a. “jump training”), rigorous gymnastics, and agility-enhancing body-weight exercises. “They were brutal, absolutely brutal,” he said.

So how does the leading man suggest new recruits jump into the action?

Eating the right foods, of course. Start with the proper fuel for your particular body type and health goals. Making sure you’re eating the correct amount of the right foods will set you up to engage in activities that tone your physique, sharpen your mind, improve your mood and make you a Captain America in the health department.

It’s tough, but “anything you’re scared of, you should push yourself to do it,” he told Jimmy Kimmel.