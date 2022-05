Side Plank Hip Dip

“[This] is a great core exercise for the obliques and serratus anterior,” Lipsey told Us exclusively, noting obliques “act as shock absorbers when you are running [and] also help with rotational and bending exercises.”

“Go into a side plank and drop your hips in a controlled manner and raise them back up,” he instructs. “If you need to modify, you can put the top leg in front of the other.”