Allow for Personal Growth

After Jamil made the cover of British Vogue’s “Forces for Change” September 2019 issue guest-edited by none other than Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan blasted the body-positive activist. “One of Meghan’s ‘kind & inspiring’ female-empowering Vogue ‘heroines’ is @jameelajamil – who called @Beyonce a ‘stripper’, said @MileyCyrus was a ‘vagina with no platform’ & told @Rihanna to ‘put your m*nge away,’ he tweeted to his followers on July 29, 2019. Never one to back down, Jamil took to Twitter to reference her pinned tweet from December 2018 in which she admitted that she’d said problematic things in the past. That message reads: “It is never too late to check yourself and right your wrongs. I used to be slut shamey, judgmental, and my feminism wasn’t intersectional enough. Nobody is born perfectly ‘woke’. Listen, read, learn, grow, change and make room for everyone. We aren’t free til ALL of us are free.” Her new tweet to Morgan, however, was much sharper. It read: “My PINNED tweet is all of the mistakes I made, owning up to being problematic when I was young. I have nothing to hide. You are old, and still a problematic slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynist, irrelevant s–t stain, smeared across our country.” She followed up with a message calling Morgan “just the thirstiest bitch alive.”