Celebrate Victories

The founder of the I Weigh movement celebrated after Instagram announced a new policy on September 18, 2019, aimed at keeping sponsored diet product posts away from users under 18. Talking to Us Weekly at We Day UN in Brooklyn, New York, seven days later, Jamil noted she’d already seen the effect. “No one’s been posting in the last week, and I think it’s not just the Kardashians. I mean, they are just three girls,” she told Us of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. “There’s a whole load of women out there who perpetuate this culture and I have slowed all of their business down.” The Vogue UK cover star also had suggestions for how other celebrities could be better role models to their fans. “They can stop being complicit in this culture. They could stop Photoshopping their photographs and filtering everything and making themselves look thinner. They could stop selling dangerous products to their young fans and impressionable fans. They should stop selling the dangerous rhetoric to their young fans,” she sniffed. “And they should use their platform to speak out about more important topics than just themselves.”