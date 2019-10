Chop Up Fresh Garlic

Jameson “always chops up a good amount of garlic” that she uses to season her steak after it’s cooked, and for the potatoes she makes for her daughter, Batel, and her husband, Lior Bitton. “I always recommend fresh garlic,” she says. “Don’t get it in the jar. I mean it’s OK in a pinch, but always get fresh garlic, it just tastes better. That’s my jam.”