Slice and Serve

If you want your steak medium or medium rare (“I like mine a little bloody,” says Jameson), slice and serve after the resting period. “My beautiful bone-in ribeye is done to perfection,” says the star. “As you can see this is a juicy monster.” But if you prefer your steak well done, Jameson suggests putting it in the oven “for 10 to 15 minutes” after searing — then let it rest and serve!