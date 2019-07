Celebrate Your Victories

New year, same svelte body! Jameson marked the start of 2019 by sharing a fresh before and after pic that showed off her tiny waist and long, lean legs — and by reflecting on all that she was grateful for. “2018 was a transformative year for me. I awakened health wise, I shed half of me and I celebrated 3 years #sober👏🏻,” she captioned the Instagram post. “2019 is going to be even better, I can feel it!”