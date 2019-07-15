Don’t Give Up If You Slip Up

Jameson understands that you can’t be perfect all the time when it comes to eating. “Let’s talk jumping back on the wagon after losing control and eating like a crazed banshee. We all do it,” the star captioned new before and after photos of her in bikinis. “There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness badasses do it.” But the ones who stay successful are the ones who keep going, she says. The way she does it? “It comes in the form of wanting to feel my best,” she continued. “I know I’m not perfect and my will power isn’t iron clad, but I DO know I will never give up! It’s important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse!” Jameson suggests channeling your disappointment into “positivity,” adding, “Know there are so many on the journey right along with you!”